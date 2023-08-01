iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.96. 4,425,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,083. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

