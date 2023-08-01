iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 162,749 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

