iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.84

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $109.14, with a volume of 29606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.77.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

