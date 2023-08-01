iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stock Holdings Cut by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. 67,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $875.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $73.97.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

