iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Cut by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. 659,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

