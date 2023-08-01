iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Lifted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,528,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $214.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.17.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

