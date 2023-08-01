iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $196.93. 20,283,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,369,092. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

