iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.94. 271,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,615. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

