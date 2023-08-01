iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1572 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 3,435,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

