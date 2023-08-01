iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.03

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 57115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $629.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

