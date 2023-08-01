iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.14. 2,028,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

