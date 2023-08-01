iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. 1,814,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

