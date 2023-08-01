iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,806,000 after acquiring an additional 279,142 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.97. 951,855 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

