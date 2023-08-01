iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 9.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,413 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.09. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

