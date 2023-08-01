iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Holdings Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,135 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

