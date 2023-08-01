iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Affinia Financial Group LLC

Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,616. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

