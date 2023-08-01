iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Boosted by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.6% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,259. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

