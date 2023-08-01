iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. 2,785,291 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

