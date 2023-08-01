iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
ACWI stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 4 Reasons Carnival Shares May Keep Sailing North
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Nasdaq Peak? Time to Rotate into the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Can the Amazon Partnership Put DISH Network Back on Track?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.