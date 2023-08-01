iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

