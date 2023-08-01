iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2759 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. 1,511,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,483. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

