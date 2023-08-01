iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:IBTK)

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0491 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IBTK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 47,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,997. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

