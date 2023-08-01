iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBTI)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. 17,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 365.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

