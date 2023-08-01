iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 308,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 194,282 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.