iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Declares $0.10 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1014 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 566,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $24.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $737,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 12,572.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

