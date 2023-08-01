iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. 4,231,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,063. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

