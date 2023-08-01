iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1446 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. 679,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

