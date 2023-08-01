iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:IUSB)

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.