iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

