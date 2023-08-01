iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,732.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,266. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

