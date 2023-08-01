iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $459.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $342.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

