iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s 3rd Largest Position

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,880,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124,686 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,571.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. 8,837,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,268,664. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

