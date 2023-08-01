iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 188,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 592,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,530,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 270,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,745. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1161 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

