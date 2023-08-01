iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declares $0.12 Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ISTB stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 447,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,021. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

