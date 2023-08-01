iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 1.21% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $94,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

