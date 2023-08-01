iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Plans Dividend of $0.23

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,186. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,461,000 after acquiring an additional 860,997 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.