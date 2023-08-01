iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,016 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,276. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $101.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

