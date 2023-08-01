iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Reduced by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

SGOV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.21. 4,273,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,677. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38.

