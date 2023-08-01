IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 1.4% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 77,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $471.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

