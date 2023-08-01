IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.81 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.15 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 17.6 %

IPG Photonics stock traded down $23.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,360. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,247,862 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

