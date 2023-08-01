IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $474.35 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $474.35 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006483 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
