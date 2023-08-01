Investors Buy Large Volume of Uber Technologies Call Options (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 349,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 184% compared to the average daily volume of 123,174 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,439,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,251,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

