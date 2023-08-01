Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,595,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 98.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $191,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of QVMS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 1,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

