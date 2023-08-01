Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.85

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 60788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

