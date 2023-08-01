Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,281. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

