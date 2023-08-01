Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,220. The company has a market capitalization of $207.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $72.41 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

