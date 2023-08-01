Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,536,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 62,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $17.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.