Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 352,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,739. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

