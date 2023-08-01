Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN remained flat at $23.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

