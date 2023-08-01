Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.39. 658,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.51. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

