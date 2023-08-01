Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,170 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NVS stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 505,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,038. The company has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

